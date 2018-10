Columbia man charged with attempted murder after shooting incident

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on Tuesday Oct. 16.

West Columbia Police say 37-year-old Antonio Howell is charged with attempted murder. Investigators say Howell was having an argument with another man, pulled out a gun, shot him twice and then fled the scene.

Howell is now being held at Lexington County Detention Center.