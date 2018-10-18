Man senteced to 15 years in prison after accidentally shooting pregnant neighbor

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – An Estill man has been charged with attempted murder after he accidentally shot his pregnant neighbor.

Thirty-year-old Benjamin Blake was found guilty of attempted murder and two counts of assault and battery.

Blake got into an argument with another man and fired several times, one of the bullets hit the victim who was in the parking lot at the time.

Both the mother and the baby survived.

Blake has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.