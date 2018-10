Riverbanks Zoo welcomes new baby gorilla

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Riverbanks Zoo family just keeps growing.

The zoo announce on Wednesday the birth of Western Low-land gorilla.

Zoo keepers say the newly born gorilla’s eyes are open an is just bonding well with the rest of the troop.

The gorilla exhibit will be closed over the next several days so the family can adapt to its newest member.