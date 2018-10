Study says: Nurse shortage expected in SC over the next 10 years

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – According to a report written by analysts with RegisteredNursing.org, South Carolina is expected to experience a mass shortage in Registered Nurses in the next 10 years.

The report states pay is likely a factor in the projected shortage, as registered nurses here in the Palmetto state on average earn $10 thousand less than the national average.