Superintendent candidate drops out of race, three weeks before mid-term election

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Democratic nominee for Superintendent of Education announced that he is pulling out of the race after reports surfaced that had a prior felony conviction.

Israel Romero told the Charleston Post and Courier that he was withdrawing due to health reasons.

However, he refused to talk about reports in two Upstate newspapers that he was convicted in 2008 of the unauthorized practice of law.

The State Constitution prohibits candidates from serving within 15 years of a felony conviction.

Romero was running against Republican incumbent Molly Spearman.