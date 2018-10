Suspended Columbia City Councilman reinstated after charges dropped

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order reinstating Moe Baddourah.

Baddourah was suspended last year following an arrest for criminal domestic violence, a charge that has since been dropped after he completed pre-trial intervention.

Baddourah released a statement after the decision, saying in part that he will “ensure the future prosperity of the City of Columbia.”