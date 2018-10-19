Senator Kamala Harris holds “Get out the Vote” rally

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Democratic Senator Kamala Harris made her way around the Midlands Friday night encouraging people to make sure their voices are heard.

Senator Harris made two stops in the Midlands as a part of a Get Out the Vote campaign. Harris was in Greenville earlier Friday afternoon and then made a stop in Columbia Friday night.

The main question on the minds of many who attended the event was what are her plans for 2020. You could hear the crowd repeatedly chanting “2020, 2020”, but Harris gave no indication of her campaigning for President.

Fellow Democratic Senator Corey Booker was also out in Charleston Friday urging people to hit the polls in the upcoming General Election.