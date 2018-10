Unemployment rates go down in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in September according to the Department of Employment and Workforce.

On Friday, the Department announced the unemployment rate for the state is 3.3 percent.

That is down from 3.4 percent in August. The agency says the most jobs were added in construction and education.

The national unemployment rate is 3.9 percent.