Columbia Fire and Police are giving Midlands seniors a light in the darkness

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – On Monday afternoon, Columbia Fire and Police departments partnered with AARP to distribute LED lights to residents at Ensor Forest Assisted Living facility on Monticello Road.

The program is called “This Little Light of Mine” and organizers say it is designed to reduce the number of accidents and fall caused by poor lighting.

Officials with AARP say they plan on distributing the lights in other senior facilities in the area.