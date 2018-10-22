Fight breaks out during scrimmage at Benedict College

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A fight breaks out during a preseason scrimmage between Benedict and Voorhees on Monday, Oct. 22.

During a preseason scrimmage tonight between Benedict and Voorhees, a fight broke out on the court. You can watch the video here: https://t.co/xh75zfbALa. Benedict is reviewing the incident. @abc_columbia https://t.co/VMMwUksBXQ — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) October 23, 2018



Benedict released a statement saying the incident did “not represent the behavior nor the athletic conduct that we support at Benedict.”

“The incident during the scrimmage tonight between Benedict College and Voorhees College does not represent the behavior nor the athletic conduct that we support at Benedict. To our guests, students, families and fans, we apologize that your experience tonight was not enjoyable. — BC Tigers Athletics (@benedict_tigers) October 23, 2018



The college is investigating the incident.