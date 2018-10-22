Fight breaks out during scrimmage at Benedict College

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A fight breaks out during a preseason scrimmage between Benedict and Voorhees on Monday, Oct. 22.


Benedict released a statement saying the incident did “not represent the behavior nor the athletic conduct that we support at Benedict.”


The college is investigating the incident.

