Gov. McMaster dedicates a week to bats in proclamation

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A proclamation signed by Governor Henry McMaster now dedicated a week to the bat. Oct. 24-Oct. 31 will be known as Bat Week in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, bats play a huge role in helping keep mosquitoes and other pests suppressed in SC.

Event going on throughout the week give everyone an opportunity to learn more about these night-time critters.

For more information on events visit batweek.org