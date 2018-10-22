Warmer Fall Nights

As the climate changes, nights are getting warmer in the fall. Climate Central says,

“As the climate changes, fall is not as cool as it used to be, and cooler weather is being delayed until later in the season. This change affects the growing season, the allergy season, the insect population, and fall foliage. This week, we expanded our previous October low temperature analysis to include the entire fall season and found that for the 244 cities in the U.S. we analyzed, 83 percent have average fall low temperatures on the rise.”

Below is this trend in Columbia.