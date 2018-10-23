800 people attend 27th annual I Believe Anita Hill event

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The 27th Annual I Believe Anita Hill event was held on Tuesday night.

Hill testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee with allegation of sexual misconduct against then Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, just as Professor Christine Blasey Ford had with Brett Kavanaugh.

Organizers said more than 800 people attended tonights event.

The I Believe Anita Hill event serves as a women support women networking group that aims to help women be believed and respected.

The event’s mission is to connect guests with non-profits that stand up for justice and equality.