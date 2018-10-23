Car reported stolen crashed during RCSD chase

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were involved in a vehicle chase on Tuesday.

Deputies said after attempting to stop a car that was reported stolen, the vehicle fled from deputies, leading them on a chase.

Authorities say the suspect then crashed at the intersection of Burnett and Fairhaven and continued to flee from the deputies on foot.

Investigators say the suspect who is a juvenile was arrested a short while later.