Car reported stolen crashed during RCSD chase

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were involved in a vehicle chase on Tuesday.

Deputies said after attempting to stop a car that was reported stolen, the vehicle fled from deputies, leading them on a chase.

Authorities say the suspect then crashed at the intersection of Burnett and Fairhaven and continued to flee from the deputies on foot.

Investigators say the suspect who is a juvenile was arrested a short while later.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Share

Related

New study reveals truth about some meat free burge...
Testimony begins in former Columbia Representative...
800 people attend 27th annual I Believe Anita Hill...
Woman wanted for murder arrested in Sumter

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android