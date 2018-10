‘Dining on the Dam’ coming to Lexington Co. next year

Lexington County, S.C. (WOLO) – Midland foodies have a chance for a meal with a view unlike any other.

On Tuesday morning, the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce announced plans for their first ‘Dining on the Dam.’ On April 17, 2019, organizers say Dining on the Dam will feature dishes that incorporate certified SC grown products and views of beautiful Lake Murray.

Tickets can be purchased at the Chambers website for $99 per person.