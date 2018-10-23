Newberry deputies arrest suspect after high speed chase near I-26

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry Co. deputies have arrested a suspect that led them on a high speed chase near I-26 early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Demetrius Epps, 21, was stopped at a checkpoint in Whitmire.

Investigators say they smelled marijuana in his car.

Epps sped off and led deputies on a 15 mile chase, going 100 miles per hour, at 1:35 a.m. near I-26.

Deputies say they arrested Epps after laying spikes out and flattening his tires.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies are still investigating this incident.