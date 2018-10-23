Newberry deputies arrest suspect after high speed chase near I-26

Kenneil Mitchell,

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry Co. deputies have arrested a suspect that led them on a high speed chase near I-26 early Tuesday morning.

Newberry Co. Deputies say Demetrius Epps, 21, is arrested after leading authorities on a high speed chase Tuesday morning. Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Demetrius Epps, 21, was stopped at a checkpoint in Whitmire.

Investigators say they smelled marijuana in his car.

Epps sped off and led deputies on a 15 mile chase, going 100 miles per hour, at 1:35 a.m. near I-26.

Deputies say they arrested Epps after laying spikes out and flattening his tires.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies are still investigating this incident.

Categories: Local News, Newberry, News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Woman with baby leads police on 100 mph chase befo...
Deputies Search for Missing Man with Dementia
Newberry County manhunt for robbery suspect
Suspect in chase, deputy shooting on I-95 had R...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android