Sharp competitors show their skills at Irmo Plex

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO) – The American Meat Cutters held their ‘Slice on Ice’ competition on Tuesday morning.

Fourteen professional meat-cutters from South Carolina and Georgia took part in the first round of the qualifier meat-cutter challenge.

Organizers say this is a competition these butchers can really sink their teeth into. The winner from this round moves on to the national competition, where the top carver can take home 20 thousand dollars.