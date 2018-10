Woman wanted for murder arrested in Sumter

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter Police Department announced the arrest of 34-year-old Quanisha Burgess who is charged with armed robbery and attempted robbery.

Police say Burgess entered two canvenience stores last week within one hour and demanded money from the store clerks.

Burgess is being held at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center pending a $25 thousdand bond.