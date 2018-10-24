Midlands advocacy center receives van to help reach children in rural areas

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A van was given to the Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center on Wednesday by the Jim Hudson Automotive Group to help the center reach children in rural areas affected by domestic violence.

Facts about domestic violence and plans for outreach to rural communities were presented by the Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center and the Solicitor’s Office of the 11th Judicial Circuit Court on Wednesday morning, and during the event, the van was presented to the center.

Jim and Keith Hudson made the donation because helping the community is important to their family, according to a statement.

“This organization is doing wonders in South Carolina and I’m honored to be a part of it.” Jim Hudson said.

Organizers of the event say the van will make it easier for them to access children in more rural parts of the county. The center said it will be taking forensic recording equipment to those areas with the van.

The Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center has been providing medical and mental health treatment to victims of child abuse since 1995.