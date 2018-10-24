On the Table community event promotes sharing ideas on improving the Midlands

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Members of the community came together Wednesday night to share their ideas on how to improve the Midlands.

This was part of an initiative of the Central Carolina Communities Foundation in Lexington and Richland counties. Hundreds of people in the Midlands were expected to gather on Wednesday to have a conversation at various On The Table events either in their own homes, places of worship of community centers like the Irmo Branch Library.

The goal is for hundreds of people from all walk of like, ages, and background to participate in conversations about strengthening our community.