Super Typhoon Yuto – 5th Strongest Storm to Make Landfall

John Farley,

Earlier today Super Typhoon Yuto made landfall in the Northern Mariana Islands with sustained winds estimated at 180 mph. That makes it tied for the 5th strongest storm on record to make landfall anywhere in the world. Just a reminder. A typhoon is the same thing as a hurricane. They are just called typhoons in that part of the world.

 

Here’s a complete summary of the storm:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/ericmack/2018/10/24/the-most-powerful-storm-of-the-year-typhoon-yutu-is-now-slamming-into-u-s-territory/?utm_source=TWITTER&utm_medium=social&utm_content=1847878463&utm_campaign=sprinklrForbesScience#11be4bbe9a14

 

