Black girl magic forum

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- With the election right around the corner many are trying to push the importance of voting in the upcoming election and making sure that your voice is heard. Tonight the Columbia Chapter of Jack and Jill of America in conjunction with the Richland library are hosting a forum to find out just how much of an impact one vote can have.

The event entitled Black Girl Magic: The impact of the African American female vote on elections.Several speakers will be in attendance including City Council woman Tameika Issac Devine. The panel will include Christine Spain , the Chair of the Black Women’s Caucus, USC Professor Todd Shaw from the Department of Political Science. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, the Director for the Education and Equality of African American Students of College Education will also be on the panel, along with Tige Watts, A Political Consultant, as well as Antjuan Seawright, A political strategist .

If you would like to join in the conversation you can attend the forum that’s being held tonight (Thursday 10/25) from 6-8pm inside of the Richland Main Library auditorium along Assembly street.