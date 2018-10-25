Gamecock commit Zacch Pickens receives All-America jersey

The American Family Insurance Selection Tour for the 2019 Under Armour All-America High School Football Game visited T.L. Hanna High School on Thursday to formally present senior Zacch Pickens with an honorary game jersey commemorating his selection to the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game.

Pickens is the top-rated recruit in Carolina’s 2019 class and ranked the #1 strongside defensive end. He leads TL Hanna with 52 tackles and nine tackles for loss this season.

A three-month Selection Tour sponsored by American Family Insurance will visit more than 100 Under Armour All-Americans to present official jerseys in front of their family and friends. The twelfth annual Under Armour All-America Game is slated for Thursday, Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.