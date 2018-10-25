Gov. McMaster receive SC educators support

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor McMaster and his Lieutenant Governor candidate received an endorcement from some South Carolina teachers.

On Thursday morning, Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman and the Educators for McMaster Coalition announced their support for the governor.

Spearman said McMaster is the best choice for South Carolina Schools.

According to his website, Governor McMaster’s opponent, James Smith said he’ll be an education governor who will prioritize recruiting and retaining great teachers, and keep our children safe.