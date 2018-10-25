Local non-profit hosts discussions on investing in small businesses

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Members of United Way of the Midlands Small Business Alliance gathered at Blue Marlin on Thursday night to urge those there to get involved in the fight to better the community.

The United Way supports and invests in small businesses across the Midlands.

The Small Business Alliance offers differing levels of investment ranging from 100 dollars a month to 300 dollars a month in an effort to change the business scene here in the Midlands.

