Volcanoes in California are Very High Threat

When you think of threats in California, you might not think of volcanoes. But volcanologists say that 3 volcanoes in California are at a very high risk of blowing. The Associated Press reports, “The U.S. Geological Survey has updated its volcano threat assessments for the first time since 2005. The danger list is topped by Hawaii’s Kilauea, which has been erupting this year. The others in the top five are Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier in Washington, Alaska’s Redoubt Volcano and California’s Mount Shasta.”

