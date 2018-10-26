A Midlands 5th Grader wants to make sure everyone has someone to play with at recess

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – On Friday, Sarah-Katherine Cantrell unveiled a Buddy Bench for the playground at her school, Springdale Elementary.

The idea is that whenever a student is feeling lonely and wants someone to talk to or play with, they can sit on the buddy bench and someone will sit with them.

Cantrell pitched the idea to the Lexington Two School Board last spring. Now, there will be Buddy Benches in every elementary school playground in the district, donated by D&T Steel in Pelion.