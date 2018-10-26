Gamecocks host Augusta in exhibition game Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock men’s basketball is set to host Augusta University on Friday evening at Colonial Life Arena in its lone exhibition contest of the 2018-19 campaign.

“As we get the 2018-19 season going against Augusta it will be a whole lot of fun to get on the court with our guys against a very good basketball team, a very good basketball program that has consistently competed amongst the best in D-II,” said Frank Martin. “[Augusta head coach] Dip Metress does a tremendous job and they have four or five very experienced players that he is very excited about moving into this season. Their team actually reflects our team; a group of very experienced players and a bunch of first-year freshmen.”

A talented group of newcomers join a core group of veterans in the locker room for the Gamecocks this season. Leading the bunch is senior forward Chris Silva , who returns as Carolina’s top scorer (14.3 points per game) and rebounder (8.0 rebounds per game) from a season ago. Fellow senior Hassani Gravett returns after pacing the Gamecocks with 3.6 assists per game last season, as do fellow starters, junior forward Maik Kotsar and sophomore forward Justin Minaya . Overall, Carolina returns 64.6 percent of its scoring and 75.8 percent of its rebounding from last season.

Tip time for the free admission matchup is set for 6 p.m. ET.