17-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed Answering The Front Door

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apartment now his family is looking for answers. ABC Columbia spoke with some of Cody Presher’s family who said he was answering the front door of the apartment when he was shot and killed.

“He was always goofing around and laughing. Like he always made jokes even if it was a bad situation,” Brooke Kelly said, a close family friend of Presher. Kelly and her sister were putting flowers and balloons on the doorstep where his life was taken. Kelly said she doesn’t want to believe his bright spirit is gone.

“Everyone acts cowardly seems to be. No one handles stuff the right way anymore. And it’s just sad,” Kelly said.

Kelly tells us someone knocked on the door at the apartment where he was staying with another close family friend. But before he could open the door, someone shot through it, leaving behind multiple bullet holes in the door.

“I don’t think he deserved it. He deserved a lot better than this. He was too young,” Kelly said.

Presher was the brother Kelly never had. Her mom had five girls, but Presher always called himself their brother.

“Just know that we love him and we won’t forget. And you’ll never just be a memory to me,” Kelly said.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said they have a few leads and is confident they will solve this murder. Call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have any information.