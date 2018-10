Richland School District football stadiums get a facelift

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – On Monday morning, Richland School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling renovations at the stadium at Lower Richland.

District officials say the improvements include a new press box, new bleacher and a new track. Later this week, district officials will unveil stadium improvements at Memorial Stadium and mark the completion of the new Keenan High School Stadium.