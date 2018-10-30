Angel Tree registration begins, Families excited for holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– ABC Columbia and the Salvation Army partner up every year to make sure families who are struggling to make ends meet are still able to have a wonderful holiday season with The Angel Tree. Tuesday was first-day families could go to the State Fairgrounds and register for assistance. This year we are hoping to help more than 3,500families this year. ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers got to talk with some of the families about how excited they are to have a holiday worth celebrating.

“It just to see their face and see them smiling to get things I didn’t receive when I grew up, it just makes me feel good inside,” Keyoshia Furtick said. Families come from near and far in hopes of providing a better holiday season for their kids. Furtick drove from Gaston to secure a merry christmas for her family, and wants to encourage other families to sign up if they need the help too.

“Because it’s these kids, it’s Christmas, they need something to make them feel better. Just clothes. They provide everything, honey. They might not be able to get the big stuff, but they’ll to get you the most important stuff like food and clothes and stuff like that. Every little bit helps, you know,” Furtick said.

If you don’t need the help, you can pick out an Angel to sponsor starting the 16th. Your donation will help families who deserve happy holidays, like Malaya Lang’s family.

“My kids are wonderful. They’re very helpful when it comes to helping other people,” Lang said. Lang is a single mom of six. This is the first year she’s had to turn to the Angel Tree for help, but she wants her kids to have a wonderful christmas.

“Being a single parent, being able to come out and swallow my pride. I was very prideful not wanting to go out and seek help because I was too ashamed. But once I swallowed my pride, it was like hey, the sources are there, why not use them?” Lang said. “I’m just so excited because I know that they’ll be able to have a great Christmas!”

Registration continues through Thursday at the State Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Make sure you bring these items if you’re going to register for assistance:

Picture ID for the head of the household. Identification cards for everyone residing in the household. The following IDs can be used: U.S. driver’s license, State-issued non-driver ID card, U.S. passport, Employee ID card, School ID card, Health insurance card (not Medicare), Matricula Consular ID card, U.S. military ID card and Birth Certificate. Proof of age for every child 12 years old or under. Only children 12 years and younger can receive Christmas gifts. Birth certificates or other official documents may be used for proof of age. If your household qualifies for Food Stamps (SNAP), bring your EBT card and a recent food purchase receipt using your card. With proof of Food Stamps (SNAP) benefits, numbers 5, 6, and 7 (below) are not necessary. Proof of all income in the home for the past 30 days (pay stubs, unemployment statement, SSI Disability, Social Security statement, VA or other pensions). If anyone in the household is 18 years or older and does not have income, the head of household must provide a written statement to verify no income.

If you’re someone who wants to sponsor an Angel, head to Columbiana Center Mall on Harbison starting Nov. 16.