Columbia Jewish Community gathering to remember Victims in Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As the Nation continues to mourn the tragic loss of 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the midlands Jewish community will gather Tuesday for a remembrance.

According to a release from the Columbia Jewish Federation, the community is invited to attend the service of solidarity Tuesday, October 30th at 6:00 PM at Beth Shalom Synagogue off North Trenholm Road.

Organizers say Rabbis from Columbia’s three synagogues and members of the Columbia Jewish Federation’s Community Relations Council have collaborated on a 45-minute program which will honor the

victims, offer prayers of healing, and inspire hope.

In the release, leaders said “There is comfort when we stand together and affirm our solidarity,” says Rabbi Jonathan Case of Beth Shalom Synagogue. “We therefore invite the entire community to join with us knowing

that the force of goodness will always outweigh evil.”

DATE: Tuesday, October 30, 2018

TIME: 6:00 – 6:45 PM

LOCATION: Beth Shalom