Columbia Police arrest two in deadly Waverly Street shooting, warrant issued for a third

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Two suspects are in custody and another is wanted in connection with a woman’s death on Oct. 5, 2018.

According to investigators, Dominic McDaniel and Casey Hairston broke into a home at Waverly Street Apartments.

Police say Cherelle Evans was shot in the upper body during the robbery, and later died in the hospital.

Reports also state that a man was also in the home at the time of the robbery and was struck in the back of the head with a gun, but was able to escape before any shots were fired.

CPD investigators believe that this was a targeted act of violence, and that at least one of the suspects knew the victim.

In addition, 17-year-old Dashaw Muldrow is wanted in connection with this incident. If you know where he is, or have seen him, you asked to call the Columbia Police Department.

 

