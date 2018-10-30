RCSD needs help identifying the suspect of a carjacking



Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community to help identify the suspect of a carjacking.

According to reports, at about 2:15 a.m. on Friday Oct. 26 a passenger in a 2002 Honda was sitting in the parking lot of the El Cheapo on Percival Road waiting for the driver to return to the car from the store, when a black man dressed in a gray hoodie entered the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The passenger then fought with the suspect but the suspect then pointed a gun at the passenger. At that time, the passenger got out of the car and the suspect drove away.

The car was found off Hunt Club Road.

RCSD is requesting that if anyone has information about the incident or can identify the suspect in the video to call crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

There is up to a one thousand dollar reward for any information regarding this crime, and all tips can remain anonymous.