USC Love Story winners tie the knot at Spirit Communications Park

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The lucky couple who won the free wedding through the Univeristy of South Carolina tied the knot on Monday.

CJ Lake and Joe Tamasco, the winners of the USC Love Story, got married at Spirit Communications Park.

USC Love Story is a program that awards one couple every semester with a free wedding. The couple gives up all planning to students in the wedding planning class, and holds their breath, hoping everything goes according to plan to make their special day perfect.

Students work with local businesses to gain the experience of planning a wedding and working with a budget. This semester a record 58 couples applied to win the free wedding.

This was the 32-nd USC Love Story ceremony since it bean in 2001.