Alleged career criminal captured in Kershaw County

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A man the Kershaw County Sheriff called a serial thief was arrested on Wednesday.

Thirty-four-year-old Geavontay Mills faces multiple charges of stolen vehicles, possesion of a firearm, , grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights. Investigators say they were able to identify Mills in a stolen truck, but he ran away.

Deputies later tracked down Mills and arrested him. The sheriff says Mills has an extensive criminal record which includes burglary, possession of drugs and stolen vehicles.

Mills is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center with a bond set at 105 thousand dollars.