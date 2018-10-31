Global Warming – Causing More Problems

John Farley,

A new study links the buildup of greenhouse gas emissions to more frequent heat waves, floods and droughts in the Northern Hemisphere. The study shows that as we continue to warm the planet, the jet stream (the river of air that steers storms) becomes more erratic and can get stuck in a holding pattern for long periods of time.  The full article is here. 

https://insideclimatenews.org/news/31102018/jet-stream-climate-change-study-extreme-weather-arctic-amplification-temperature

