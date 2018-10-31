Sumter man killed in drive-by shooting

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Sumter are searching for a suspect after they say a man was shot and killed while sitting in his car last night.
Investigators say around 9pm Tuesday 54 year old Marcus Brown was sitting in a parked car on the 300 block of South Salem St. outside of his family’s home.
Police say at that time shots were fired from a small grey four door car as it drove by.
Police say this was an isolated incident however they also say they do not believe brown was the intended target.

