There is still time to cast an absentee ballot in person

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Office of Elections is encouraging everyone to get out and vote.

On Wednesday, leaders met to discuss the last days of in-person absentee voting. Officeial even dressed up in costume, and handed out candy to get in the Halloween spirit.

If you can’t make it to the Richland County Elections Office, officials are also encouraging people to go to one of the three satelite offices to vote.

Those include Balentine Community Center, the Parklane Senior Activity Center and the Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center.

You can vote absentee in person until Monday, Nov. 5. The elections are Tuesday Nov. 6.