Former Gamecock Steve Pearce shaves playoff beard for good cause

BOSTON — Now that he – and his playoff beard – have won baseball’s ultimate prize, world champion and former Gamecock Steve Pearce officially wiped the slate clean. Fresh off his five-game victory, Gillette helped MVP Steve Pearce shed his good luck scruff by shaving off his rugged beard at the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters during a champion’s victory shave to benefit Boys & Girls Club of Boston. Gillette marked the occasion with a $50,000 donation to the organization during the ceremonial shave.

Over the last five years, some of Boston’s most beloved sports stars have become known nationwide for their wild looks and superstitious playoff beards, which start to appear as division pennants are claimed and bigger showdowns near. Each fall, the appearance of scraggly beards has been a symbol of team solidarity and Boston pride. Following this year’s triumphant win, Pearce was ready to start clean and look toward 2019.

Pearce was not the only one deserving of a clean start. Bearded superfan and Gillette employee Liam O’Connor joined Pearce to shave clean with his favorite player. He had the experience of a lifetime and left the event looking like a new man after getting a clean shave alongside the champion.

Gillette is honored that hometown hero Steve Pearce chose to shave his beard at the company’s World Shaving Headquarters. With more than a century of heritage in Boston, Gillette and baseball have a long history together. Gillette is proud to make the precision tools chosen by men who know what it means to be the best, no matter if his style is clean-shaven or sporting some well-groomed facial hair.

Today, Pearce shaved off his beard with a custom-created 3D-printed razor from Gillette’s new Razor Maker project. Working in collaboration with 3D printing company Formlabs, Gillette’s Razor Maker offering enables customers to order custom 3D-printed handles for their Gillette razor. Anyone can create their own design at razor-maker.com.

“The Gillette team has created quite a fun tradition out of shaving the playoff beards for hometown heroes who have recently been crowned world champions,” said Pankaj Bhalla, Gillette & Venus Director, North America. “Steve Pearce embodies the idea that the best never comes easy, and we’re thrilled to be a part of his clean start as he looks ahead to another successful season.”