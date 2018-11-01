Former Solicitor’s Office Communications Director pleads guilty in federal court

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A former public employee could face up to 20 years in prison after a pleading guilty in court.

Nicole Holland, 49, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud in federal court Thursday (11/1).

Holland is the former Communications Director for the Former Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson, who also faces federal charges.

Holland used the Solicitors Office credit card to pay for hotel expenses and orthodontics treatment that she labeled as tournament sponsorship.

Holland’s sentencing has been set for February 26th.