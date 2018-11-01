Sumter police arrest 3, search for fourth suspect in pawn shop armed robbery

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Police Department arrested three men and are looking for a fourth suspect for robbing a pawn shop.

Police say 23-year-old Dominique Bowman, 17-year-old Jordan Hunter and 28-year-old Rasheem James are charged with the armed robbery of the Sumter Pawn Shop on Broad Street.

The three men are being held at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center pending bond.

Authorities are working to aprehend 18-year-old Jaquan Curtis who is charged with armed robbery also.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to call crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.