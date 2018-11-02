14-year-old arrested for bringing, hiding BB pistol on high school campus

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – Lexington Police arrested a 14-year-old student Friday (11/2) after a weapon was found at the teenager’s school.

Administrators at River Bluff High School had received several phone calls about the weapon and where it was hidden. A LPD School Resource Officer found the BB pistol in a men’s bathroom on campus at 320 Corley Mill Road.

According to the police department, the student brought the pistol to school in his backpack and then hid the weapon.

The student faces a charge of “carry a weapon unlawfully on school ground.” He was released to his parents with a “custodial promise.”