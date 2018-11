Early voting increasing ahead of Midterm election

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – More voters are heading to the polls early in this year’s Midterm elections.

In a Washington Post report, early and absentee voting totals have surpassed amounts from 2014 in at least 17 states.

South Carolina is not one of those states. That data is from the United States Elections Project.

It is uncertain if the momentum will continue through election day.