FBI Top ten wanted suspect spotted in SC

Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (WOLO)–The FBI has confirmed one of its most wanted fugitives was recently seen in South Carolina.

Investigators say Greg Carlson is wanted for armed sexual assault in Los Angeles.

According to authorities, two years ago the FBI received a confirmed sighting of Carlson in the Mt. Pleasant area.

Agents say he was driving a late model white Hyundai Accent.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you know where he is you are asked to call 1-888-CANT-HIDE.