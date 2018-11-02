Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for suspects in liquor store robbery

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is looking for someone who used a truck to pull the doors off of a liquor store.

The incident took place early Friday morning on Pond Branch Road.

Deputies say the suspects filled up the truck’s bed with bottles of alcohol before taking off.

If you have any information on this incident call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.