Coroner identifies man killed in shooting over the weekend

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Investigators say James Boyer was shot and killed just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night on Providence Plantation Circle.

The coroner says the 39-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Share

Related

Mother arrested after infant tests positive for dr...
McMaster and Evette take a tour of SC in last day ...
Smith and Norell host Columbia Get Out and Vote ra...
Absentee voting in SC hits record-high ahead of Mi...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android