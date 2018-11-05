Coroner identifies man killed in shooting over the weekend

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Investigators say James Boyer was shot and killed just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night on Providence Plantation Circle.

The coroner says the 39-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.