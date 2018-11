Mother arrested after infant tests positive for drugs

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a mother after they say her baby tested positive for drugs.

Investigators say 32-year-old Vanessa Wright is charged with unlawful neglect of a child after Wright and her infant child tested positive for amphetamines and opioids at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter County.