Police: Conway man arrested for child abuse that resulted in death

Conway, S.C. (WOLO) – A Conway man is accused of beating his two-year-old son to death, according to authorities.

Police say 21-year-old Demond Hannah is charged with homocide by child abuse after authorities responded to reports of an unresponsive child in October.

The Horry County Coroner said Hannah’s son, Karter, died of head injuries, bruising, rib fractures and mass trauma.

Authorities are awaiting medical reports to determine if there will be additional charges. Hannah is being held at the J- Reuben Long Detention Center.