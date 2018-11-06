Chris Silva named to coaches preseason All-SEC First Team

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior forward Chris Silva has been selected to the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC First Team, the league office announced on Tuesday morning in advance of the official start to the 2018-19 season later that evening. The accolade is one of several for Silva this preseason, including also being named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team by the media last month.

Silva is the league’s top returning rebounder after averaging 8.0 per game last season to pace the Gamecocks. His 14.3 points per game were also a team high and ranked 16th in the SEC. Following a standout junior campaign, Silva was also named to the All-SEC First Team, the All-Defensive Team and co-Defensive Player of the Year at the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign by league coaches. For his career, Silva has 15 double-doubles, 55 double-figure scoring games and 39 games with two or more blocks.

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC Head Men’s Basketball Coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

A list of the 2019 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:

First Team All-SEC

Daniel Gafford – Arkansas

Reid Travis – Kentucky

PJ Washington – Kentucky

Tremont Waters – LSU

Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State

Chris Silva – South Carolina

Admiral Schofield – Tennessee

Grant Williams – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Donta Hall – Alabama

Herbert Jones – Alabama

Bryce Brown – Auburn

Jared Harper – Auburn

KeVaughn Allen – Florida

Jalen Hudson – Florida

Terence Davis – Ole Miss

Aric Holman – Mississippi State

TJ Starks – Texas A&M

Darius Garland – Vanderbilt