Chris Silva named to coaches preseason All-SEC First Team
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior forward Chris Silva has been selected to the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC First Team, the league office announced on Tuesday morning in advance of the official start to the 2018-19 season later that evening. The accolade is one of several for Silva this preseason, including also being named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team by the media last month.
Silva is the league’s top returning rebounder after averaging 8.0 per game last season to pace the Gamecocks. His 14.3 points per game were also a team high and ranked 16th in the SEC. Following a standout junior campaign, Silva was also named to the All-SEC First Team, the All-Defensive Team and co-Defensive Player of the Year at the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign by league coaches. For his career, Silva has 15 double-doubles, 55 double-figure scoring games and 39 games with two or more blocks.
The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC Head Men’s Basketball Coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.
A list of the 2019 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:
First Team All-SEC
Daniel Gafford – Arkansas
Reid Travis – Kentucky
PJ Washington – Kentucky
Tremont Waters – LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State
Chris Silva – South Carolina
Admiral Schofield – Tennessee
Grant Williams – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Donta Hall – Alabama
Herbert Jones – Alabama
Bryce Brown – Auburn
Jared Harper – Auburn
KeVaughn Allen – Florida
Jalen Hudson – Florida
Terence Davis – Ole Miss
Aric Holman – Mississippi State
TJ Starks – Texas A&M
Darius Garland – Vanderbilt